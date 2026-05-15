Türkiye and China have agreed to deepen cooperation on climate change, resilient cities, clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on Friday following a visit to Beijing.

Kurum said the two countries also agreed to establish a joint working group focused on climate-related cooperation in the run-up to the United Nations COP31 climate summit, which Türkiye will co-host with Australia in Antalya in November.

Speaking after his May 12-14 visit, Kurum said he held meetings in Beijing with his Chinese counterparts, including Housing and Urban-Rural Development Minister Ni Hong and Ecology and Environment Minister Huang Runqiu, as well as representatives of major international financial institutions.

Those included the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Silk Road Fund and the China Energy Investment Corporation.

Kurum said discussions focused on expanding cooperation in housing, urban development and climate policy, while also advancing Türkiye's COP31 agenda that he said will center on implementation-oriented climate action.

"Our goal is for COP31 in Antalya to be an implementation-focused summit that delivers concrete outcomes," Kurum told Anadolu Agency (AA). "We are conducting international engagement based on dialogue, cooperation and consensus-building."

He said COP31 priorities include resilient cities, clean energy transition, sustainable infrastructure and climate finance.

Similar climate goals

Kurum said Türkiye and China share similar long-term climate goals, noting that both countries have announced net-zero targets for mid-century – Türkiye by 2053 and China by 2060.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and his delegation meet with the delegation led by China's Housing and Urban-Rural Development Minister Ni Hong, Beijing, China, May 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

He added that both countries already generate around 60% of their energy from renewable sources, underscoring what he described as a shared commitment to implementation rather than rhetoric.

"While many countries are still discussing climate action, Türkiye and China stand out with concrete implementation," he said.

Urban resilience, post-earthquake reconstruction

Kurum said one of the key areas of cooperation discussed with Chinese Housing Minister Ni Hong was urban resilience and construction.

He noted that Türkiye completed and delivered 455,000 housing units within two years following the devastating 2023 earthquakes, describing the effort as a large-scale national reconstruction program.

"We shared Türkiye's experience from the earthquake reconstruction process and the political will demonstrated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Kurum said. "We agreed to explore strategic cooperation in this area."

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Ecology and Environment Minister Huang Runqiu shake hands after a meeting, Beijing, China, May 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

He said both sides agreed to collaborate on building resilient cities, improving earthquake preparedness and developing sustainable urban projects.

Türkiye also plans to share its technical expertise and regulatory experience with the international community through COP31, Kurum added.

Climate finance, investment cooperation

Kurum said financing remains the most critical component of climate and sustainability projects, noting that without financial mechanisms, implementation remains limited.

As part of Türkiye's COP31 presidency, he said meetings were held with international investment funds and financial institutions in China to explore funding mechanisms for climate-related projects.

He said the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) agreed to cooperate on sustainable cities, clean energy access and climate adaptation projects. Specific financing proposals are expected to be announced at COP31 in Antalya.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and his delegation meet with officials from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. (AA Photo)

Kurum also said cooperation with Türkiye's Iller Bank would support local governments in areas including earthquake risk reduction, clean energy, water treatment facilities, waste management and climate adaptation projects.

He added that discussions with the Silk Road Fund included proposals to ensure that Belt and Road Initiative projects align with zero-emission targets.

Talks with China Energy Investment Corporation focused on renewable energy investments and public-private partnership models, including build-operate-transfer schemes.