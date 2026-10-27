Türkiye has completed its alignment with the EU's machinery safety legislation to fulfill the requirements of the customs union, with a declaration also signed, the Trade Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As a requirement of the customs union between us and the European Union, our legislation on machinery safety has been harmonized with EU legislation," the ministry said.

The regulatory harmonization "paves the way for the Turkish machinery sector to benefit from the free movement of goods across European markets," it added.

Ankara can now designate accredited notified bodies within Türkiye, enabling Turkish machinery exporters to conduct their conformity assessment and certification procedures at home instead of relying on foreign institutions, the ministry also said.

The local assessments will be recognized under the same conditions as those performed by EU manufacturers.

The deal marks a major milestone in simplifying technical and administrative processes that Turkish exporters deal with when accessing the European single market.

The financial costs and administrative burdens associated with these regulatory procedures will be significantly reduced.

The alignment will benefit more than $10 billion worth of Turkish machinery exports to the EU per year.

Machinery sales make up 10% of Türkiye’s total export volume to the EU, according to the ministry.