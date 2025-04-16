Türkiye is considering lowering the customs exemption threshold for purchases from abroad, according to the head of the country's exporters association on Wednesday.

The Trade Ministry is evaluating a proposal to reduce the current 30-euro ($34.13) duty-free limit to 22 euros, Mustafa Gültepe, chair of the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), said, according to private broadcaster CNBC-e.

Goods ordered from abroad via postal or express courier services are currently exempt from customs duties up to a value of 30 euros, including shipping costs.

Purchases from foreign e-commerce platforms exceeding this limit are subject to customs clearance and import procedures.

The threshold was reduced from 150 euros in August last year to curb soaring imports after demand ballooned for goods ordered from shopping platforms like Chinese Temu, which sells products at largely affordable prices.

The import duty on European packages was hiked to 30% from 18%. The tax rate on goods from outside the European Union was doubled to 60%.

Current regulations allow a maximum of five items per package, no more than two of the same product, and a limit of five purchases per person per month.

According to data from the Interbank Card Center (BKM), the amount spent via local cards for shopping from abroad increased by 40% last year, reaching TL 218 billion (over $5.7 billion).