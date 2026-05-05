A Turkish firm unveiled a long-range kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle for the first time on Tuesday, bringing a national capability to long-range strike UAV systems.

Named Kuzgun, the drone has been developed for deep-strike missions and features a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), its manufacturer STM said.

It also boasts a high-explosive warhead designed to deliver strong effects against strategic targets.

The platform made its debut on the sidelines of the SAHA 2026 defense trade show.

STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz said global and regional crises have once again shown the decisive role of long-range and cost-effective strike systems on the battlefield.

"With Kuzgun, our long-range kamikaze UAV system developed for this need, we aim to take our country's strategic deterrence to the next level," Güleryüz said.

He said the system will be capable of autonomously neutralizing critical targets, from command centers to air defense and radar elements.

"Kuzgun, equipped with our national software, electronic warfare-resistant navigation system, and low-altitude flight capability, will operate with the goal of full precision even in the most challenging geographies," he added.

The Kuzgun long-range kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle is on display at the SAHA 2026 trade show, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

Named after the raven, a bird known for sharp intelligence, high observation ability, and strategic speed, the drone is designed as a quiet but effective force multiplier on the modern battlefield.

The system was developed for cross-border operations and strikes against critical targets behind enemy lines, while its aerodynamic structure provides high survivability, according to STM.

Kuzgun can be launched with rocket-assisted takeoff from mobile land platforms or fixed launchers without the need for runway infrastructure, increasing operational flexibility.

With an endurance of more than six hours, the system can conduct rapid and effective attacks against distant targets, the company said.

Optimized for conflict zones with intense GNSS jamming, Kuzgun stands out for its jamming-resistant navigation architecture.

The system can carry out fully autonomous flight according to predefined route and target information and reach its target with GNSS-supported precision coordinate-dive capability.

Despite its 200-kilogram total weight, the drone offers high speed and is expected to become an important element in strategic operations with its high-destructive-power munition.

According to STM, Kuzgun can fly for six hours, with a takeoff weight of 20 kilograms and an operational altitude of 3,500 meters above mean sea level.