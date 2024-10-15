Türkiye, the world's largest flour exporter has eased its wheat import rules ahead of the scheduled expiry of a ban at midnight on Tuesday, according to the top millers' association in the country.

In June, Türkiye suspended wheat imports until Oct. 15 to protect farmers from low prices, promote domestic procurement of grains by the Turkish State Grain Board (TMO) and create a favorable market for farmers.

Flour mills had petitioned to be allowed to import at least 15% of the board's allocation quotas.

"Wheat imports have been allowed for millers and product exporters, with 85% of purchases to be made from grain board stocks and after purchase is fulfilled, the remaining 15% through private imports," said Haluk Tezcan, head of the Turkish Flour Industrialists' Federation (TUSAF).

He told Reuters the new rules are now in place and that these limits were expected to last until the end of the year.

Ankara has issued no official statement on the import ban's expiry – nor on what rules would be in place afterward.

The ban has all but stopped Türkiye's imports of cheap wheat from Black Sea producers, especially Russian ones, European grain traders have said in recent weeks.

Commodity traders have said large volumes of Russian wheat were shipped to Türkiye in recent months and stored in bonded warehouses, where they do not count as imports until sold in the domestic market.

This would mean substantial volumes of Russian wheat would be available in the Turkish market for rapid delivery if the import ban were relaxed.

Bloomberg News also reported recently about the lift of the ban, indicating Türkiye would still keep some curbs even when the ban lifts.

The new system should help Türkiye reduce its inventories, it said, citing an increase in supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top wheat suppliers, and concerns about the war’s impact on trade have spurred extra purchases. Türkiye has a large pasta- and flour-making industry that typically relies on grain from abroad on top of local wheat.