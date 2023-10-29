As the 100th year of the republic is celebrated, Türkiye steps into new century with aim of breaking records in exports, a fundamental component of growth and employment of an country's economy.

Exports, which are vital for Türkiye's economy in terms of investment, employment and production, play a significant role in supporting the country's economy, even in the face of geopolitical risks that can disrupt global supply chains.

In particular, effective policies implemented for Türkiye's foreign trade over the last 20 years have consistently fueled record-breaking exports.

Despite setbacks in exports due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the records broken in exports to various countries after overcoming the pandemic's effects have compensated for the losses during this period.

Significant contributions were made by delegations sent abroad, and the industrial sectors within the group achieved remarkable export records.

Likewise, the fact that Türkiye's top export destinations include leading global economies is also a crucial point.

The presence of these countries' companies in Türkiye, trade chambers jointly established with Türkiye, offers important opportunities for both Turkish exporters and international companies looking to invest here.

In addition, the "Far Countries Strategy" was a lifeline for Türkiye's exports complementing the shipments to the country's primary markets, through which Türkiye achieved significant success in alternative markets.

Although orders were delayed and supply chains were disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the introduction of this strategy compensated for Türkiye's exports, which suffered setbacks during this period.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) data, Türkiye's exports, which stood at $50.8 million at the time of the republic's establishment, reached a record level of $254.2 billion in 2022, thanks to these successful policies.

Turkish exports topped the figure of nearly $187.5 billion between January through September and are making rapid progress toward the medium-term program target of $255 billion for this year.

'Historical turning point'

In his interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), TIM Chairperson Mustafa Gültepe noted that every country has historical turning points in its history, adding, "The declaration of the republic on Oct. 29, 1923, carries such significance for Türkiye."

"The republic, which Mustafa Kemal Atatürk called 'my greatest work,' doesn't just signify a change in the political regime. The republic also represents enlightenment under the light of scientific knowledge, reaching the level of contemporary civilizations, and expressing the vision of comprehensive economic development in a democratic environment," he underscored.

"Atatürk knew that victories in military and politics could not be permanent unless supported by economic development," he further noted, recalling the organization of the Izmir Economic Congress some eight months before the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne.

Türkiye's export path

Looking 100 years back, Gültepe noted the majority of exports at the time the republic was declared were agricultural and livestock-based products such as wheat, barley, hazelnuts, dried figs, dried grapes, cotton, wool, opium, olive oil and raw silk, pointing to scarcity of the industrial production that evolved in the decades to follow.

Gültepe mentioned that the export volume, which was $58.1 million in the 10th year after the republic's establishment, reached $1.3 billion in 1973, on the 50th year of the republic, and that Atatürk laid the foundations of national industry with the slogan "Every factory is a fortress."

Furthermore, Gültepe noted that with the process of Türkiye's economic opening in the 1980s, there was also an increase in exports. During this period, the textile and clothing sectors were the leading industries in exports.

He said that in 1983, exports reached $5.7 billion, in 1993, $15.3 billion, and in 2003 they amounted to $47.3 billion.

Touching upon sectors and products dominating exports, Gültepe stated that both shipments and the share of high and medium-high technology products, which currently account for approximately 40% of total exports, have increased in the last 20 years.

Highlighting that they exported to 220 countries and regions, Gültepe said, "We completed 2022 with $254 billion of goods and $90 billion of service exports."

"Although things did not go well this year due to the developments in global markets, we aim to conclude the 100th year of our republic with a record export of at least $255 billion," he said.

Emphasizing that although great progress has been made in all areas, especially the economy, in 100 years, Gültepe vowed to increase the welfare of the nation and strengthen the republic as an export family in this regard.

"We can achieve much more with the current potential of our country and our well-equipped human resources."

"With this self-confidence, we adopted the vision of taking Türkiye among the top 10 countries in exports as we entered the second century. We consider the export target of $302 billion in 2026 as the first important test in the new process," Gültepe maintained.

Touching upon undertaken incentives such as strong cooperation among exporters unions, the organization of the "Türkiye Innovation Week" and focus on the European Union Green Deal from one side, and boosting efficiency, digital economy and production through targets stated within the "Century of Türkiye" road map from the other side, Gültepe concluded by emphasizing the commitment to stated goals in the upcoming period.