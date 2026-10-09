Türkiye and the European Space Agency (ESA) are reportedly holding talks to renew cooperation and develop joint orbital programs, an expert said Friday.

Gülin Dede, partnerships director at the nonprofit Space Renaissance International (SRI), said she had heard that discussions were underway and expressed optimism that they would lead to positive results and revive previous cooperation agreements between Ankara and the agency.

Dede, Türkiye's first female analog astronaut who previously worked at ESA's technology development center in the Netherlands, said European space officials were showing growing interest in expanding cooperation with Türkiye.

She also welcomed Türkiye's signing of the Artemis Accords, an international framework for cooperation in civil space exploration.

Dede was speaking on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in the southern Antalya province, which she said helped raise Türkiye's profile within the global space community.

"That this event is being held in Türkiye sends a wonderful message to the global space community and ecosystem, evident from the academic contribution of the delegates and their satisfaction with the expo, the evaluation of Turkish firms' exhibits and presentations from other countries," she said.

"I'm here myself as a committee member, and our work is progressing successfully," she added.

Dede said ESA had "always sought cooperation with Türkiye" and stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum generated by the congress through sustained investment in the country's space capabilities.

She also said greater participation by Turkish astronauts in international missions and activities could help strengthen Türkiye's position as a partner in future space projects.

Dede urged Ankara to take a more active role in the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT) and deepen its engagement with the U.N. Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).