Grain and fruit production in Türkiye is expected to rise this year, according to the preliminary estimate shared by the country's statistical institute on Thursday.

Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) sees grain production increasing ⁠in ⁠2026 compared to the previous year, ​driven by ​higher output ⁠of key crops.

Total grain production is expected to increase by 21.7% to around 41.6 million metric tons, the data showed.

Meanwhile, wheat output ⁠is ⁠forecast to rise by 26.7% to approximately 22.8 million tons, while barley production is projected to jump 50% to ⁠about 9 million tons.

Similarly, fruit production ⁠is forecast ‌to increase ​by 57.8% to around ⁠31 million ⁠tons.

On the other hand, vegetable production is expected ​to remain broadly unchanged in ​2026, at around ⁠33.3 ‌million ‌tons.

Türkiye, with a population of around 86 million, faced periods with long droughts in recent years, with crop production also being affected. Last year, a major frosting event also negatively impacted production across many provinces in the country.

However, the first months of this year have seen more rainfall, and producers are more optimistic about this season.

The shift in weather patterns and supplies also reflects on consumer prices, with the latest official data indicating that, apart from energy, food prices are among the major contributors to inflation.

The annual consumer price index (CPI) in the country stood at 32.37% in April, according to TurkStat.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages index, meanwhile, advanced 34.55% on a yearly basis and 8.72% monthly.