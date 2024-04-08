With dozens of its internationally recognized institutions, Türkiye ranked seventh worldwide in health tourism, as the sector generated a revenue of $2.3 billion (TL 74 billion) in 2023, according to data released by the Trade Ministry on Monday.

The ministry's statement conveyed that as health travel rapidly proliferates, efforts are being supported to increase the added value of health tourism in the country's economy, facilitate companies' access to international markets, and enhance competitiveness and branding.

The "Heal in Türkiye" internet portal, launched with the ministry's support, is the face of Türkiye's health tourism sector and includes 175 institutions operating in the sector, with applications taking place in the portal increasing each passing day.

Türkiye ranks seventh among all countries in this field, with 40 health institutions with internationally accepted accreditation, which positively contributes to medical tourist preferences.

Most of the health tourists came from Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and the Middle East, the statement read.

Revenue from health service exports was $1.9 billion in 2022, and this figure rose to $2.3 billion in 2023 as 1.4 million health tourists entered the country.

The financing support provided by the Trade Ministry to the companies operating in the health services export sector in 2023 increased by 281% to TL 733 million as they take steps toward the goal of becoming a global center of health tourism, according to the statement.