Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Friday that Türkiye and Germany have significant potential to deepen cooperation in key industries and strengthen partnerships in third-country markets.

Şimşek's remarks came after he met with German Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche in Ankara, where the two sides discussed bilateral economic ties, opportunities for closer cooperation and recent geopolitical developments.

Reiche arrived in the Turkish capital for two days to help foster new and deeper business activity in Türkiye. She was accompanied by representatives from the energy, tourism and technology sectors.

In a post on social media following the talks, Şimşek said Türkiye and Germany were "natural strategic partners" at a time when companies and governments worldwide are seeking to diversify supply chains and reduce vulnerabilities.

"There is tremendous scope to expand our cooperation in defense and aerospace, mobility, energy and digital transformation," he noted.

"There is also significant potential to strengthen our partnerships in third-country markets where both countries already maintain a strong presence," Şimşek added.

Germany is Türkiye's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volume exceeding $52 billion, and is one of the leading sources of foreign direct investment in the country.

Reiche also met with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat as part of the Türkiye-Germany Joint Economic and Trade Commission, or JETCO, meeting.

The talks covered trade, investments, industrial cooperation, energy transition, green and digital transformation, transportation, connectivity and potential cooperation in third countries, Bolat said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The two sides also exchanged views on updating the Türkiye-EU Customs Union, facilitating visa procedures, European industrial policies and making Türkiye's role in European value chains more visible under the "Made in EU" approach.

Bolat said Türkiye and Germany shared the view that their strong economic integration is strategically important for Europe's competitiveness and the resilience of global supply chains.

The meeting also reaffirmed the two countries' will to raise their longstanding partnership to a higher level in line with the needs of the new era, he added.

Later on Friday, Reiche was expected to attend the German-Turkish Energy Forum with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Before departing for the Turkish capital, she said German companies should benefit in the coming years from the country's announced multibillion-euro investments.

They have the opportunity to tap into the Eurasian market thanks to highly qualified Turkish specialists, she added.

The economy minister described Türkiye as an energy hub between Europe, the Middle East and the Caucasus.

"Turkey is not only a reliable partner – it is clearly focused on growth in the energy sector," she said.