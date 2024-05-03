Major trading partners, Türkiye and Germany are set to explore economic ventures between the two countries at an event set to be held in the German western city of Dusseldorf on May 4, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Friday.

The 8th Turkish-German Economic Day is expected to be attended by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

The two countries, both NATO and G-20 members, enjoy strong trade ties, with Germany being one of the top locations for Turkish exports.

The Economic Day event comes shortly after Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's three-day visit to Türkiye late last month and official contacts with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The event, which will be attended by speakers from the world of business and politics from Germany, Türkiye and Europe, will discuss economic opportunities between the two countries, the future of green energy, developments in the world of artificial intelligence, corporate social responsibility and economic issues.

Politicians, officials from public institutions, private sector representatives and experts from both countries are expected to attend the event, where Şimşek and Lindner are expected to make opening speeches.

Within the scope of the event, cooperation meetings between companies are planned to be held, while the issue of social economy is also expected to be discussed.