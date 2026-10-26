The Turkish market regulator announced late Monday that it has temporarily halted capital market activities of two portfolio management companies as part of liquidation measures amid the ongoing funds probe that has embroiled Turkish stocks.

The Capital Markets Board (SPK) said in a written statement on its website that it has decided to temporarily suspend the capital markets activities of Tera Portföy and Pusula Portföy and appoint banks to carry out the liquidation of funds established by the companies.

The board said it decided to stop market activities of the mentioned portfolio management companies – including investment funds, real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds established by them that have been closed to transactions – but are not yet under liquidation as part of the liquidation process.

Authorities announced a series of measures since the middle of September to shore up market stability ⁠after ​some investment funds ​defaulted on redemption requests, triggering a sharp selloff in Türkiye's benchmark stock index.

They announced the liquidation of 131 funds managed by seven companies, including Tera and Pusula. The liquidation process has been split into ordinary and extraordinary procedures.

The SPK said on Monday it mandated private lender Işbank to oversee the liquidation of the funds established by Tera Portföy and state-run Ziraat Bank to oversee the liquidation of those established by Pusula Portföy.

Earlier during the day, the regulator also said it raised the amount of financial assets required for people who ask to be treated as professional clients to TL 50 million (around $1 million) from earlier TL 10 million.