President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday announced a 45% increase in wages of state workers, in a move that comes as Türkiye heads to critical elections this week.

The lowest monthly public worker wage will be increased to TL 15,000 ($768), Erdoğan said in televised remarks in the capital Ankara.

"With this protocol, we are determining the framework of the pay that approximately 700,000 of our brothers will receive in 2023-2024," he said.

"Within the framework of this collective bargaining agreement, we are raising wages by 45%, including the welfare share, thus increasing the minimum wage of public workers to TL 15,000."

Erdoğan emphasized that the government would continue to work on minimum wage raises for civil servants and hiking pensions.

"In July, we have preparations based on the inflation difference and welfare share," he added.

Erdoğan stressed that citizens would not be allowed to "get crushed" under inflation, which has been easing over the last six months.

Annual consumer price increases moderated further in April, a trend the government says is expected to continue.

According to official data, the consumer price index (CPI) has almost halved from its peak in October last year, easing to an annual 43.68% last month.

The reading marks a notable regress from 85.51% in October – a 24-year peak. It fell in December and touched 50.51% by March, with a favorable base effect and a relatively stable Turkish lira.

Curbing price increases has been the top priority for the government ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections slated for May 14, seen as the most crucial vote in the centurylong history of the republic.

Erdoğan has said inflation is currently high, highlighting that it has decreased significantly in recent months and will continue to do so.