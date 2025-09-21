Türkiye’s seedless dried grape exports hit a 25-year low in volume during the 2024-2025 season, but generated the highest export revenue in the country’s Republican history, according to data released by the Aegean Exporters’ Association.

From Sept. 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2025, Türkiye exported 153,593 metric tons of seedless raisins - the lowest quantity since 1999. Despite the decline, export revenues reached $546.5 million, surpassing the previous all-time high of $535 million recorded in the 2012-2013 season.

Compared to last season, when 207,000 tons were exported for $489 million, the volume dropped by 26%. However, a significant increase in average unit prices led to a nearly 12% rise in overall export revenue.

During the season, Türkiye exported raisins to 84 countries. The U.K. was the top buyer with $169.3 million in purchases, followed by the Netherlands with $64.3 million, Italy with $51 million, Germany with $48 million, and France with $33 million.

Şemsettin Özgür, vice president of the Aegean Dried Fruits and Products Exporters’ Association, said the industry was pleased to break a revenue record despite lower yields.

“The drop in volume is a concern for us,” Özgür said. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen serious declines in harvest over the past three years, largely due to climate conditions. While export volume fell to 153,000 tons, we still achieved positive results in terms of total foreign currency inflow. This can be seen as a record-breaking season, thanks to the significant increase in unit prices.”

Özgür also welcomed the market intervention by the Turkish Grain Board (TMO), saying, “Nobody expected TMO to step in this year because prices at the beginning of the season were around TL 120 per kilogram - historically high in foreign currency terms. But growers rushed their products to market, which caused a sharp decline in prices.”

He added that expanding licensed warehousing would be essential for long-term price stability.