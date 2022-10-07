There are important opportunities that could help further expand Hungary’s relations with Türkiye, its ambassador to Ankara said Friday.

“There are important business opportunities between Turkiye and Hungary. Our joint economic commissions are very valuable for us,” Viktor Matis said during a panel on the sidelines of the Uludağ Economy Summit in northwestern Sakarya province.

“We are going to bring together businesspeople with bureaucrats in the Joint Trade and Economic Commission meeting. We will ask businesspeople ‘how the state can help you,’” Matis said as he invited more Turkish investments in his country.

He added that Hungary is “very competitive” in terms of investments.

“Hungary breaks its own records every year in terms of drawing investments because we offer a very advantageous investment environment. You can get back 80% of 9% in corporate tax from the government. This is only one of the advantages,” the ambassador noted.

Matis also said the two countries enjoy strong cultural ties and that Türkiye and Hungary are planning for a large number of cultural events in 2024, delivering his speech in Turkish.

Also addressing the panel, Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) CEO Kristof Szabo said the two countries have a $6 billion trade volume goal and that “the Turks are very open to making business and the Hungarians are very creative.”

“The two sides, which complete each other very well, can increase partnerships through these advantages,” he added.