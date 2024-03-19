Türkiye announced on Tuesday that it would enforce anti-dumping measures on solar panel imports from five countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Croatia and Jordan.

The Turkish Trade Ministry’s communique on preventing unfair competition in imports became official after it was published in the Official Gazette.

The communique, which will come into force after seven days, stipulates that imports of solar panels originating from the five countries will be subject to a fee of $25 per square meter.

Türkiye has already applied the same anti-dumping measure to imports of Chinese solar panels.

In the global shift from fossil fuels to renewables, several countries are boosting domestic solar panel production by implementing import measures.