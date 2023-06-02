Türkiye's exports rose 14.4% year-over-year to $21.7 billion, marking the best May ever, the country's trade minister said Friday.

"This is the highest May export value of all time. Our exports will continue to be the driving force of growth," Mehmet Muş said.

Imports rose 16% year-over-year to $34.3 billion, the official data showed.

Foreign trade deficit jumped 19% from a year ago to $12.7 billion.

In January-May, outbound shipments rose 0.2% versus the same period a year ago to $102.5 billion.

Imports increased 8.9% to $158.6 billion, the data showed.

The foreign trade gap rose by nearly 30% year-over-year to $56.1 billion.