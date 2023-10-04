Türkiye has reached its highest September exports ever, the country's trade minister said Wednesday, marking the third consecutive monthly record.

Exports rose to $22.67 billion, a 0.3% year-over-year increase, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat told a meeting to announce the preliminary figures in the northwestern province of Bursa.

"We reached the highest export figure in the history of the Republic in September. Our exports were the highest in July, and it was the same in August. Our exports have been showing a continuously rising trend for three months," said Bolat.

"This is an important achievement, despite the conjuncture, despite the negative effects, we are very pleased with it."

Imports declined 14.1% year-over-year to nearly $27.66 billion, the official data showed.

Türkiye's foreign trade deficit thus plunged by 48.1% last month to around $5 billion.