In what could reshape Türkiye’s labor landscape, authorities are exploring changes to reduce working hours and introduce more flexible arrangements, such as remote and part-time work, local media reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security is said to have initiated a study to assess the potential impact of these reforms, reports by Sabah newspaper and multiple other media sites said.

The decision to conduct a technical study on emerging needs in various work models was announced in the final communique of the Investment Climate Improvement Coordination Board (YOIKK) meeting a week ago.

As part of the effort, the Labor and Social Security Ministry is said to be working on proposals to shorten working hours and create frameworks for flexible, remote and temporary employment, the reports said.

They said the ministry’s Directorate General of Labor has begun gathering input from various sectors to gauge how different groups perceive changes to working hours and flexible work models.

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced in June that work would begin on the flexible working model included in the government’s Public Savings and Efficiency Package and that all relevant parties would be brought together on this issue.

Shorter working hours are part of a trend that is gaining traction worldwide, including in Europe's powerhouse, Germany, where companies are looking to balance between worker shortages and the need to stay competitive.

In Belgium, workers have had the right to ask for a four-day week with the same number of hours since the end of 2022.

Businesses in the United Kingdom have been invited to take part in a major trial of a four-day working week that will begin in November. The six-month pilot will also experiment with different forms of flexibility such as compressed hours.

The 4 Day Week Campaign calls for Britain to reduce the maximum working hours from 48 hours to 32 hours per week.

Spain and South Africa have also been running state-sponsored trials.

Detailed analysis to follow

Turkish officials are said to be planning a thorough analysis to determine how these new practices could be implemented, focusing on balancing business realities with the need for work-life balance.

While the goal is to introduce employee-focused changes, sources within the ministry acknowledged that a one-size-fits-all approach may not be feasible across all sectors.

A report by Sabah said the regulation draft, which is being worked on, also includes a flexible environment for the public sector to help improve work-life balance.

The reform would eventually help workers reduce the time they lose due to traffic and ease congestion, particularly in Istanbul, the country’s biggest and most populous city.

It could also provide a more convenient environment when it comes to care for kids, the sick or elderly people.

Workweek of around 40 hours

One of the primary goals of the initiative is to reduce the standard workweek to fewer than 40 hours, the reports said.

However, some business leaders argued that this target may not be realistic for all industries.

Reforms related to remote and part-time work are considered more achievable in the near term, with the lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic providing a valuable foundation.

The success of the initiatives depends on consensus among labor unions, employers and the government, according to reports.

If an agreement is reached, amendments will be made to the 4857 Labor Law, and other relevant laws and regulations will be revised accordingly.