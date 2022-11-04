Türkiye and Oman are set to increase mutual trade and cooperation in various fields as the two countries have signed a cooperation protocol, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said Thursday.

Nebati said in a Twitter statement that the protocol was signed following the 11th Türkiye-Oman Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting as the Turkish minister hosted the Gulf state's minister of commerce, industry and investment promotion, Qais Mohammed Al Yousef.

Referring to the signed agreement, the Turkish finance chief said: “Expressing the need to increase the trade volume and mutual investments between the two countries, we agreed to strengthen bilateral relations by increasing cooperation in many fields from education to agriculture, industry and tourism.”

The fields that the two countries aim to develop cooperation include finance, energy, construction, science, industry, standardization, transportation, education, health, environment, agriculture and forestry as well as tourism and culture.

Addressing the meeting, Nebati also emphasized the significance of holding the JEC meetings on a regular basis and meticulously following the results.

“I hope all these agreements contribute greatly to the relations between our countries,” he said.

Al Yousef, for his part, said during the meeting that they are ready and look forward to the continuation of bilateral economic cooperation by increasing momentum.

The latest deal between oil-rich Oman and Türkiye comes partly as a result of Ankara’s prior efforts to expand energy cooperation with Gulf countries.

In August, Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez visited Oman for meetings focused on investment opportunities in oil, gas, renewable energy and hydrogen.