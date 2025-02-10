Türkiye and Qatar became the latest members of the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development on Sunday, expanding the bloc to seven countries.

On Sunday, the fifth meeting of the partnership commenced in the Qatari capital, Doha, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

It was attended by Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

Also present were Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Egyptian Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel al-Wazir, Bahraini Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro and Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour.

Commenting on what he called a "new step towards regional industrial cooperation," Kacır also informed on his social media account that with the participation agreement signed on Sunday, Türkiye has joined the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development together with Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Morocco.

"The work we will carry out will pave the way for major and strategic partnerships in our region in critical sectors. This cooperation will increase the global competitiveness of our region by bringing together our natural resources, qualified workforce and strong industrial infrastructure," the minister said on X.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to be the strongest supporters of every step that serves regional development, the welfare of our countries and economic stability. Technology-focused projects play a critical role in achieving our sustainable development goals. We will make the maximum contribution to this cooperation with our public institutions, private sector, industrialists and entrepreneurs," he added.

During the meeting, an official announcement was made regarding Türkiye and Qatar joining the integrated industrial partnership.

Ambition to enhance industrial integration

According to WAM, the inclusion of Türkiye and Qatar supports "the strategic developmental transformation witnessed by the partnership, which was launched from Abu Dhabi in 2022, reflecting the shared ambition of partner countries to enhance industrial integration, strengthen cooperation and build a resilient, competitive and sustainable economy."

The agency described this expansion as "a pivotal step towards reinforcing regional industrial integration, as Qatar and Türkiye bring qualitative contributions that support the growth objectives and expansion of the industrial partnership."

The inclusion of the two countries is expected "to inject new momentum into the partnership, leveraging Qatar’s abundant natural resources and technological capabilities alongside Türkiye’s advanced industrial capacities,” WAM said.

The report also highlighted that both nations "possess advanced industrial capabilities across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, textiles and ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, chemical fertilizers and phosphates, mining and metals and the food industry.”

The agency also noted that, "Türkiye is a prominent economic power due to the diversity of its industrial sectors and economic resilience, with a gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding $1.1 trillion in 2023."

"Türkiye's strategic location provides access to markets comprising over 1.3 billion consumers, in addition to free trade agreements it has signed with numerous countries to enhance its competitiveness," it added.

In addition, "Türkiye is a vital hub for global supply chains, with strong industrial potential in automotive, food processing, textiles, metals and advanced technological industries."

Al Jaber welcomed the inclusion of Qatar and Türkiye in the partnership during his address at the meeting.

"We are confident that this step will contribute to strengthening the shared interests of all member states, particularly given the leading industrial and economic standing of these two countries," he said.

Al Jaber emphasized that both nations have "a strong track record of success across various sectors, especially in industry, which plays a pivotal role in supporting high-value investment opportunities regionally and globally."

According to WAM, the meetings also witnessed the signing of several agreements and the announcement of strategic projects.

These projects aim to "enhance partnership and integration among member states in the fields of metal, pharmaceutical and plastic industries, as well as the development of industries related to healthy foods."

Additionally, the initiatives seek to "drive innovation in biotechnology and support the electric and advanced technology industries," according to the agency.

Member states showcased their competitive advantages during the meetings, including advanced infrastructure, supportive policies and incentives available to investors.

The discussions also highlighted promising investment opportunities in strategic sectors, reflecting the commitment of partner countries to attract industrial investments and provide a favorable and stimulating investment environment to strengthen regional economic integration, WAM reported.