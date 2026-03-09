Türkiye's exports to Germany achieved their highest February performance of all time, with volume at about $1.66 billion, according to a report on Monday.

Türkiye's exports in general continued to demonstrate a positive trend despite challenging international economic, trade, political, and geopolitical developments. The effective trade diplomacy carried out by Türkiye is also considered to have had a positive impact on its exports.

The country's total exports last month increased by 1.6% compared to the same period last year, reaching $21.06 billion in February, according to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the data shared by Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

At the same time, Türkiye's monthly exports to Germany rose 11.9% year-over-year when they stood at about $1.48 billion.

Thus, Germany maintained its leadership in Türkiye's exports.

Meanwhile, exports to other countries in February were as follows: to the United Kingdom (1.1 billion), Italy (1.01 billion), the U.S. (some $994.7 million) and France ($861.6 million).

Automotive industry leads exports

When examining the sectors that exported the most to Germany and increased their exports the most during this period, the industrial group stood out.

In February, the sector that exported the most to Germany was the automotive industry with $543.9 million.

This sector was followed by ready-to-wear and apparel with $198.2 million, iron and non-ferrous metals with $130.4 million, chemical substances and products with $116.9 million, and the electrical and electronics sector with some $100.2 million, respectively.

In February, the automotive industry also stood out in export increases compared to the same period last year. During this period, the automotive industry saw its shipments rise by $75 million to Germany.

In export growth, the automotive industry was followed by iron and non-ferrous metals and chemical substances and products with $22.7 million each, hazelnuts and hazelnut products with $15.2 million, and the jewelry sector with $13.5 million.

The iron and non-ferrous metals sector exported $130.4 million to Germany, while the export volume of hazelnuts and hazelnut products sector was worth $63.2 million, according to the data.