Türkiye recorded the fastest increase in the number of U.S. dollar millionaires last year, growing at a pace seven times higher than the global average, according to a report.

The number of dollar millionaires worldwide rose by 684,000 in 2024, a 1.2% year-over-year increase, the 2025 Global Wealth Report by UBS found.

That translates to nearly 2,000 new dollar millionaires every day across the globe.

Türkiye saw an 8.4% increase as the number of individuals with assets exceeding $1 million rose by 7,000, reaching nearly 68,000, the report among 56 countries showed.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked second with a rise of 5.8% in millionaire numbers, or 13,000 new entrants.

While nominal per capita wealth increased by over 35% in Türkiye, when adjusted for inflation, real per capita wealth declined by 14.6%, the report said.

Inflation has more than halved compared to the peak of about 75% a year ago amid aggressive monetary tightening as part of the Turkish authorities' efforts to rein in growth in prices.

The country also saw the median wealth drop by almost 21%, highlighting a growing divide between the wealthy elite and the rest of the population.

Private individuals' net worth rose 4.6% worldwide in 2024, the Swiss bank said. The United States accounted for almost 40% of global millionaires.

Over 379,000 people became new dollar millionaires in the U.S. last year, more than 1,000 a day, as wealth grew disproportionately quickly.

In 2023, Europe, the Middle East and Africa led a rebound in global wealth after a decline in 2022.

Greater China, which the report defined as mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, led last year for individuals with a net worth of $100,000 to $1 million, accounting for 28.2%, followed by Western Europe with 25.4% and North America with 20.9%.

The majority of people worldwide were below that threshold, however, with over 80% of adults in the UBS sample having a net worth of under $100,000. Overall, about 1.6% registered a net worth of $1 million or more, the report said.

Over the next five years, the Swiss bank projects average wealth per adult to grow further, led by the U.S., and, to a lesser extent, Greater China.