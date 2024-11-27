Türkiye has removed an 8% customs tax on imports of oil sunflower seeds within its earlier set quota, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The country had in August set a quota tariff of 8% customs tax for 1 million tons of oil sunflower seeds, or 20% customs tax for its equivalent of 400,000 tons of crude sunflower oil.

This tariff would be valid between Jan. 1, 2025, and April 30, 2025.

With the new decree, the government scrapped the 8% tax on imports of oil sunflower seeds, while the tariff for imports outside the quota was cut to 12% from 27% for most countries of origin.

However, there were no changes to the sunflower oil tariff of 20%.

The Trade Ministry said the move was aimed at ensuring that industry and processors could procure the necessary goods at a reasonable price during harvesting season for the countries of origin, and to achieve price stability in the supply of sunflower oil.