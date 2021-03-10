Once picnic zone near Japan nuclear plant now a no-go zone

Part of the town of Tomioka, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is still a no-go zone 10 years after a meltdown sent radioactive fallout over the area.

An abandoned restaurant stands surrounded by weeds in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

AP Photo