Once picnic zone near Japan nuclear plant now a no-go zone

Part of the town of Tomioka, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is still a no-go zone 10 years after a meltdown sent radioactive fallout over the area.
An abandoned restaurant stands surrounded by weeds in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Part of the area, called Yonomori, used to be a commercial center dotted with shops, houses, a 7-Eleven convenience store and a popular regional supermarket chain called York Benimaru.
Streets that lead into some residential areas are closed with barricades and are indicated with signs for the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
The area also includes Yonomori Park, surrounded by streets lined with cherry trees, where townspeople used to gather for “hanami” (flower viewing) parties, picnicking under the blossoms and walking through a tunnel of flowering trees.
A set of swings looks over a weed-covered playground of an elementary school that was used until children evacuated due to a nuclear scare following a 2011 earthquake in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
This part of the no-go zone is designated a special recovery site and officials want to reopen it in 2023.
Bags containing radioactive soil, chopped down tree branches and other debris collected from the area are temporarily placed at a park seen during a tour guided by a Tomioka town official in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
The other half of the zone is a nuclear waste dump, an area filled with black bags containing radioactive soil, chopped down tree branches and other contaminated debris collected from across the town.
This photo shows bags containing radioactive soil, chopped down tree branches and other debris collected from areas affected by the nuclear power plant disaster following a 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at a temporary storage area in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.