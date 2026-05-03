Thanks to its strong design capability and high quality standards in the shipbuilding, and the yacht and maritime services sectors, Türkiye is reaping the benefits in the international market, and as a result has risen to second place in the world in mega yacht production.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM) and shared on Sunday, the ship, yacht, and maritime services sector has shown a steady growth performance in recent years.

Exports, which were close to $1 billion in 2018 and 2019, gained momentum in 2022 by exceeding $1.45 billion.

The momentum continued further and the sector’s exports, which stood at some $1.91 billion in 2024, reached an all-time high of $2.24 billion last year.

Similarly, the trend appears to have strengthened as the exports from the sector more than doubled in the first four months of the year.

Accordingly, Türkiye’s ship and yacht sector exports in the January-April period surged by a whopping 103.8% compared to the same period last year, rising from around $457.4 million to nearly $932.4 million.

The positive performance is attributed to the increasing experience of manufacturers and especially their design capability in custom yacht projects, which have helped Türkiye stand out in international competition in this sector.

Consequently, Türkiye has overtaken the Netherlands in mega yacht production and now ranks second in the world after Italy, the AA report said.

At the same time, the sector’s export growth has been supported by demand from the European market and projects delivered with high quality and on time. Technological investments in recent years and strengthened production infrastructure have also accelerated growth.

Hüseyin Akduman, the chairperson of the Boat Manufacturers and Suppliers Solidarity Association, told AA that Istanbul's Tuzla has specialized in mega yacht production and stands out in the 40-70 meter segment.

Akduman noted that new mega yacht facilities have recently been launched in Yalova, while in Izmir, Bursa, and Antalya, production under 24 meters has intensified, accounting for about 60% of the market.

He stated that government support has significantly contributed to the sector, and that companies are expanding into new markets with new designs and models, increasing export potential through feedback from these markets and winning tenders in previously untapped countries.

Second in mega yacht production

Emphasizing the sector’s successful export performance, Akduman went on to say that one of the biggest factors in export success is local production and manufacturers’ efforts to improve themselves.

"We are now able to produce accessories that are not even manufactured in Europe and market our yachts worldwide," he maintained.

"This continuously increases our market share. Our country has reached second place in mega yacht production in the world. From design to components, from aesthetic details to functionality, we have surpassed Europe. This is increasing both exports and market share," he explained.

He also pointed out that the lack of specialization in technical and vocational schools is a key problem for the sector, and said that improvements in this area could meet the need for skilled labor. He added that the sector could reach $3.5 billion in exports within two years.

Merve Nur Karakaya, sales and marketing manager of Izmir-based yacht manufacturer Ege Sancak, said they produce around 150 boats per year and export to 15 countries.

She noted that exports in the sector are growing rapidly, and that manufacturers have reached European-level production standards by improving their technical knowledge.

Stressing that Turkish yachts are attracting strong interest from Europeans, Karakaya said: "We carry out timely, successful, and problem-free deliveries. Therefore, both the number and share of exports have increased significantly."

They shared their assessment at a major sectoral fair, held in Izmir between April 29 and May 3.