Türkiye and South Korea have agreed to enhance cooperation in the defense industry, nuclear energy and green energy sectors, statements said on Thursday following a phone call between the two countries' leaders.

During the call, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, and addressed expanding bilateral collaboration in strategic sectors.

The two sides had reached a consensus on strengthening ties in defense, nuclear power and green technologies, statements from the two countries said.

It's the two leaders' first call since Lee was elected as South Korea's new president last month.

Erdoğan underlined the potential for cooperation in many areas, including nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, green energy and the defense industry, the statement said.

He also extended an invitation to Lee to visit Türkiye.

South Korea is among the countries bidding to construct Türkiye's planned second nuclear power plant in the northern province of Sinop.

The project is seen as a key component of Türkiye’s energy diversification and decarbonization strategy.