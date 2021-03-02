Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Celebrity wax figures fill empty seats at iconic NYC steak house

by agencies Mar 02, 2021 11:19 am +03 +03:00

To help with social distancing, the iconic Peter Luger Steak House in New York City has enlisted the help of wax figures of popular celebrities.

Madame Tussauds' wax figure of Audrey Hepburn joins diners at the New York City steak house, U.S., Feb. 24, 2021. The indoor dining capacity at restaurants in New York City will increase to 35% starting on Feb. 26.

(Getty Images)

Madame Tussauds's wax figure of American weather forecaster Al Roker is positioned at a waiter station to help guests comply with social distancing requirements in the dining room.

(Reuters Photo)

A diner poses with Madame Tussauds's wax figure of actor Jon Hamm at the bar.

(Reuters Photo)

Madame Tussauds' wax figure of Al Roker shows the way for diners at the steak house.

(Getty Images)

A wax figure of comedian Jimmy Fallon sits alone at a table next to diners enjoying their meal.

(Getty Images)

A wax figure of Jon Hamm holds a glass of whiskey by the bar.

(Getty Images)

A diner enjoys a meal as Madame Tussauds' wax figure of Jimmy Fallon sits at an empty table.

(Reuters Photo)

Madame Tussauds's wax figure of Jon Hamm holds a drink while standing at the bar at the steak house.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of the exterior of Peter Luger Steak House.

(Getty Images)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.