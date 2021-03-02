Celebrity wax figures fill empty seats at iconic NYC steak house

To help with social distancing, the iconic Peter Luger Steak House in New York City has enlisted the help of wax figures of popular celebrities.

Madame Tussauds' wax figure of Audrey Hepburn joins diners at the New York City steak house, U.S., Feb. 24, 2021. The indoor dining capacity at restaurants in New York City will increase to 35% starting on Feb. 26.

(Getty Images)