Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of agriculture, a senior official announced Sunday.

The memorandum was signed during the delegation's meeting with Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı.

“I hope that the 'Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture' that we signed at the end of our meeting will be beneficial,” the minister said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The memorandum was signed in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia during the minister's official visit to the Kingdom.

According to the Ministry's statement, the memorandum of understanding aims to ensure the adaptation of the agricultural sector to climate change, including post-harvest techniques and agricultural product processing, animal husbandry and crop production, plant, seed and veterinary certificates.

In addition, it also includes cooperation on health and animal health issues, ensuring a sustainable supply of agricultural products, biotechnology, organic agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, the development of quality policy in agriculture, water management, especially monitoring water pollution resulting from agricultural activities and efficient use of water in the agricultural sector.

It is envisaged that a working group will be formed to consult on the necessary procedures and measures to increase and develop cooperation in the mentioned areas and that this group will hold meetings in both countries alternately when necessary.