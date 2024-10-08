Türkiye's exports to the Palestinian territories surged sixfold in the first nine months of the year, reaching $571.2 million, according to data released on Tuesday, after the country's suspension of trade with Israel five months ago in response to its genocidal actions in Gaza.

The 526% rise in exports occurred largely after the ban went into effect. In the first four months of the year, exports to Palestinian territories were up 35% to $49.4 million, according to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

Turkish opposition lawmaker ​​Mustafa Yeneroğlu on Monday submitted questions to Parliament about the sharp increase in exports to Palestinian areas and claims about alleged ship traffic from Türkiye to Israel.

Yeneroğlu asked Trade Minister Ömer Bolat to respond to local media reports claiming trade with Israel was quietly continuing through Palestinian companies, with shipping documents describing goods as going to Palestinian territories when they were actually going to Israel.

Asked for comment, the Trade Ministry pointed to previous statements on the issue. On Sept. 18, it denied trade with Israel was continuing, reiterating that it ended on May 2.

It said Palestinian authorities had declared several times that Turkish goods were used exclusively in Palestine, encompassing the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Trade Ministry imposed export restrictions on 54 categories of products to Israel in April before completely halting exports and imports in early May.

At the time, Türkiye said it would not resume trade with Israel, worth about $7 billion a year, until a permanent cease-fire and humanitarian aid were secured in Gaza, becoming the first of Israel's key commercial partners to take such a step.