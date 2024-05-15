Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on Wednesday said Türkiye's monetary policy was tight enough to anchor inflation expectations, emphasizing that ensuring price stability is at the core of the government's economic policies.

Şimşek said the government "will do what it takes" when it comes to inflation "because our number one policy priority is attaining price stability."

"Unfortunately, we have high inflation, but now we have a credible, robust program to bring it down," the minister said during a panel on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

The annual inflation rate currently runs at nearly 70% and is expected to peak at 75%-76% in May before falling to 38% at year-end, according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye's (CBRT) forecast.

Following last year's presidential and parliamentary elections, Türkiye moved away from years of easing monetary policy. The central bank embarked on an aggressive rate hike cycle, raising its benchmark policy rate by 4,150 basis points to 50% since last June.

The government has endorsed an economic program centered around taming inflation, rebuilding foreign exchange reserves, and curbing current account and budget deficits.

Şimşek said the process of correcting monetary policy "is largely done."

"Now it's our turn. We are going to tighten fiscal policy to support disinflation," the minister said.