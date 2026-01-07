Türkiye has ended a 30-euro ($35) duty-free allowance for non-commercial goods purchased from abroad via mail or express cargo, according to a presidential decree published on Wednesday.

The new rule will take effect in 30 days, the decision in the Official Gazette said, adding that duty-free imports will now only apply to medicines and dietary supplements valued at up to 1,500 euros, the decree said.

The new regulation is likely to affect small personal orders made from popular, cheap shopping sites abroad.

Under previous rules, revised in 2024, the threshold had been lowered to 27 euros per order, with an additional 3-euro shipping fee.

That followed soaring imports after demand ballooned for goods ordered from shopping platforms like Chinese Shein and Temu, which sell products at largely affordable prices.

Goods shipped to Türkiye that are not considered commercial are subject to taxes of 30% for EU-origin products and 60% for others, while certain items also incur a 20% tax.