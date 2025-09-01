The Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye (TKYB) has signed a $200 million financing agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to support the country's climate action and digital transformation agenda, a statement said on Monday.

The loan has a maturity of 15.5 years and comes with a repayment guarantee from the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The new financing is designed to back projects focused on tackling climate change and strengthening digital infrastructure, providing long-term support for Türkiye's transition to a greener and more technologically advanced economy, the TKYB said.

TKYB said the deal adds to its expanding cooperation with international development finance institutions and reflects its role in advancing Türkiye's sustainable and inclusive growth goals.

It said the funding will reinforce the long-term partnership between TKYB and AIIB and is considered a major step in scaling up climate-friendly infrastructure and technological innovation nationwide.

The deal also marks the fourth large-scale collaboration between the two institutions. Since 2019, Türkiye has secured a total of $800 million in resources through agreements with AIIB.

TKYB CEO and board member Ibrahim Öztop said the funding would directly contribute to Türkiye's goals in clean energy, digital transformation and sustainable growth.

"This loan will provide long-term financing for green energy investments, helping industrial companies improve energy efficiency and gain a competitive advantage on a global scale. It will also support businesses in strengthening climate resilience and funding digital infrastructure projects," Öztop noted.

Kim-See Lim, AIIB's chief investment officer for Public Sector (Region 1) and Financial Institutions and Funds, said the financing reflects the bank's strong support for its members in meeting national climate objectives and advancing digitalization.

This collaboration aims to encourage greater private sector participation in climate and digital transformation investments in Türkiye's energy and manufacturing sectors, she noted.