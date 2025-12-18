The total amount of external financing mobilized for Türkiye's earthquake-hit southeastern region has reached about $8.4 billion (TL 358.89 billion), Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Thursday.

The minister also suggested that Ankara has secured $16.5 billion in external financing at favorable conditions this year, marking a new record.

Turkish authorities are continuing their efforts to rebuild and revitalize provinces in the country's southeast, which were hit by the devastating earthquakes in February 2023.

While building new residences, they also focus on redeveloping the infrastructure and supporting businesses in the region. In line with this, the authorities collaborate with major multilateral international organizations, such as the World Bank.

In line with this, Türkiye has secured funding of 500 million euros ($587.3 million) from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for exporters affected by the 2023 earthquakes, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report on Thursday, citing the Treasury.

The financing will be used by the country's official export credit agency, Türk Eximbank, to meet the financial needs of exporters operating in the earthquake-stricken zone, it said.

Additionally, 150 million euros and $150 million in financing were also secured from the Asian Development Bank to be used by the Türkiye Development and Investment Bank (TKYB) for the post-earthquake recovery, renewable energy investments, and providing cost-effective capacity-enhancing resources.

The total earthquake financing Türkiye secured from the ADB totaled around $1 billion, including the 150 million euro financing provided to Ankara-based investment bank Ilbank on Nov. 12, 2025.

Accordingly, around $8.4 billion in external financing has thus been secured for the earthquake-stricken region in the country's southeast since 2023, the report said.

Also quoting Şimşek, the report indicated that Ankara obtained a total of $16.5 billion in external financing with favorable terms this year.

"With this funding, and supported by confidence in the economic program, Türkiye has broken an all-time high in the amount of external financing," he said.

"This financing will make contributions in revitalizing economic activity in the affected region, supporting sustainable growth and boosting production capacity. We continue our work to help heal the earthquake-stricken region. We will continue to secure long-term and favorable resources for our affected businesses and for the development of the region," he added.

"We are mobilizing global resources, especially for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the earthquake-stricken region. Within this framework, the amount of long-term and favorable external financing we have secured has reached $8.4 billion," he separately wrote on X.