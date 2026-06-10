Türkiye has secured 200 million euros (more than $230 million) in financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB), marking the lender's first major funding package for the country after an eight-year break, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The funding will be provided under two separate deals backed by a Treasury repayment guarantee. Half of the amount, 100 million euros, will go to the Türkiye Development and Investment Bank (TKYB) to support sustainable industrial investments, while the remaining 100 million euros will be channeled through Türk Eximbank for green financing projects aimed at exporters.

The funds are intended to back investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable industrial production, in line with Türkiye's climate targets and broader green growth strategy.

With the latest agreements, the total amount of external financing secured by Türkiye this year has reached $4.9 billion.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the EIB's support for Türkiye's development priorities was expanding through close cooperation between the two sides.

"The positive momentum in Türkiye's relations with the European Union is beginning to produce tangible results in external financing," Şimşek said.

He noted that, excluding a loan provided for post-2023 earthquake reconstruction efforts, the EIB had resumed offering financing opportunities to Türkiye after an eight-year pause.

The EIB had stopped virtually all lending in Türkiye after a row over oil and gas drilling off the island of Cyprus in 2019.

It formally returned to the country this year.

TKYB CEO Ibrahim Öztop said the last financing agreement with the EIB had been signed in 2017, describing the latest deal as a sign of confidence in Türkiye's economy, transformation agenda and long-term growth potential.

"The 100 million euros financing package will support investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green industry, helping Turkish companies improve productivity, strengthen competitiveness and adapt to a changing global economy," Öztop said.

Türk Eximbank CEO Ali Güney said the funding would support exporters' projects aimed at expanding renewable energy use, improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

He added that the financing would help Turkish exporters adapt to the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a key requirement for maintaining access to European markets.

'New chapter'

EIB Vice President Robert de Groot said the two credit facilities would provide financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Türkiye, supporting energy-efficiency and renewable-energy projects while helping strengthen supply chains, reduce emissions and create green jobs.

De Groot described the agreements as the beginning of "a new chapter" in cooperation between the EIB and Türkiye's banking sector.

During meetings with government officials in Ankara, De Groot said they discussed expanding cooperation in areas including sustainable transport, clean energy and water infrastructure.

He noted that Türkiye was well positioned to advance its green and resilient growth ambitions, and said the EIB stands ready to support that journey.