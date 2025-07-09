Türkiye has achieved significant progress in the field of intellectual property over the past two decades, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Tuesday, citing a surge in patent filings and global rankings in design and trademark applications.

Speaking during a visit to Geneva for the closed-door ministerial meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Kacır told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Türkiye currently ranks second globally in design and geographical indication registrations, sixth in trademark applications and 12th in patent filings.

"Twenty-three years ago, the number of patent applications made in Türkiye in an entire year was only 414. Last year, more than 10,000 patent applications were submitted. This year, our number of patent applications is over 20% higher than last year," he said.

Kacır emphasized the country’s commitment to strengthening its innovation and R&D ecosystem, calling the increase in applications "a concrete indicator" of Türkiye’s scientific and industrial progress.

The minister also announced the launch of three pilot projects in cooperation with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office and WIPO. One initiative aims to increase the value-added potential of Türkiye’s geographically indicated products, particularly those rooted in local Anatolian culture.

"We are taking steps to accelerate the transformation of Anatolia’s local values into economic value," Kacir said, referencing the "Anadoludakiler" ("Those in Anatolia") project supported by first lady Emine Erdoğan.

A second project focuses on the commercialization of university-generated knowledge, with pilot implementations at several universities in Türkiye’s Black Sea region. Kacır said that technoparks, now home to over 11,500 firms, have played a crucial role in bridging academia and industry.

The third initiative seeks to boost intellectual property capacity among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Kacır said these efforts were discussed in a bilateral meeting with WIPO's director general, and both sides expressed willingness to deepen cooperation.

Türkiye contributing to CERN

While in Geneva, Kacır also held talks with the director general of the International Trade Center (ITC), stressing the importance of protecting SME resilience amid global trade transformations.

Kacır's itinerary also included a visit to CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. Türkiye is an associate member of CERN, and according to the minister, is increasingly contributing not only through researchers but also via engineering and industrial partnerships.

"Many Turkish companies have now reached the level where they can offer engineering contributions to the work at CERN," he said, adding that Türkiye now receives an industrial share close to its financial contribution to the institution.

He underscored the relevance of CERN’s particle physics research in areas such as cancer treatment, space exploration and materials science, and said Türkiye aims to deepen its scientific and technical engagement.

"I believe that all these will further strengthen and accelerate Türkiye's national technology initiative and the ambitious programs and projects being pursued under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Kacır also said.

The minister concluded by reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to contributing to global intellectual property governance and said that Türkiye’s Patent Office president would continue engagements at WIPO meetings.

"The World Intellectual Property Organization is an important organization for creating a global platform in the field of intellectual property. We see this platform as valuable and hope it will continue to play a strong role in international trade," he added.