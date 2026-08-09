Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Sunday that a new daily record for truck departures in 2026 was set on Aug. 7 at the Habur Border Gate, with 2,454 trucks leaving the country.

Pointing out that Türkiye's trade strength is extending beyond its borders and that its influence on regional trade routes is increasing day by day, Bolat announced the record through a post on his NSosyal account.

"On Friday, Aug. 7, we set the daily truck departure record for 2026, with 2,454 trucks passing through our Habur Border Gate in the Silopi district of Şırnak province," he noted, referring to the busy crossing with Iraq.

Bolat stated that the record "is a strong indication on the ground of the growing trade with neighboring Iraq, new transit trade corridors extending toward the Gulf countries, and Türkiye’s determination to become a regional logistics hub."

The minister also emphasized that the Habur Border Gate is not only important for Türkiye-Iraq trade, but also stands out as one of the most important crossing points along the strategic Silk Road trade corridor connecting Türkiye through Iraq to the Gulf and to wider markets.

"In the Century of Türkiye, we are expanding our trade routes, strengthening our logistics infrastructure, and enabling our exporters to reach the world faster and more effectively," he wrote.

"The daily record of 2,454 trucks is a tangible indication of our growing trade and strengthening logistics capacity," he added, while thanking exporters, drivers and customs employees who made the achievement possible.

"We will continue with determination to expand our country’s trade routes, increase our exports, and make Türkiye a regional trade hub," he pledged.

"Türkiye is producing, exporting and opening up to the world."