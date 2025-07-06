Türkiye's agricultural output reached a record high, rising for the first time above $70 billion last year, according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı on Sunday. This, he said, placed the country among the top seven in the world.

"Our agricultural production, which was $68.9 billion in 2023, increased by 7% to $74 billion in 2024," Yumaklı said on X.

"According to World Bank data, our agricultural output rose from $68.9 billion in 2023 to $74 billion in 2024, a 7% increase. With this, we’ve entered the top seven countries globally. For the first time, our country has surpassed the $70 billion mark," he added.

The graph shared by the minister showed Türkiye moving one place up compared to a year earlier, and also climbing from 12th position back in 2022.

The leader in the output in 2024 remained China and was followed by India and the U.S., the graph revealed.

Yumaklı also congratulated those who contributed to the success, including producers and industrialists.