Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Monday denied “groundless” allegations that Türkiye was included in the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and that it was facing an international money laundering investigation.

Nebati rejected “untrue” claims that spread on social media. “The allegations are false and hurt the reputation of the Republic of Türkiye,” he tweeted.

The minister highlighted that Türkiye was resolute in its fight against money laundering, financiers of terrorism and “every criminal organization.”

“FATF did not issue any criticism towards our country about any shortcomings, any criticism towards our regulations. Its press release in October openly acknowledged additional, positive steps we took on the issue,” Nebati stressed.

Nebati said that Türkiye had a high-level political commitment against money laundering and financing of terrorism and has taken additional steps in this direction, as FATF said in its report.

“In the statement, it was stated that in addition to other issues, our country has strengthened its human resources in the fight against these crimes and uses internal freezing decisions in accordance with the risk profile of our country,” the minister noted.

“In addition, it was assessed that our country is broadly compliant with all FATF standards, which are attributed special importance and referred to as the ‘Big 6.’ The untrue allegations that an international black money investigation will be opened against our country are groundless as well as damaging to the reputation of the Republic of Türkiye.”

“There is absolutely no question of opening a black money investigation against our country or including our country on the FATF blacklist,” Nebati stressed.