Strengthening trade relations between Türkiye and South Korea and exploring venues for advancing the ties are likely to top the agenda of talks to be held in the Turkish capital this week, according to a report on Sunday.

The sixth meeting of the joint committee established under the free trade agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and South Korea is expected to begin on June 23, the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

According to information obtained by AA, the two-day meeting, scheduled to take place in Ankara, is expected to address mutual investments and evaluate a forward-looking road map for achieving more balanced trade relations.

The two countries, however, are already deepening their commercial ties, particularly in strategic sectors such as nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, the defense industry and critical minerals.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung visited Türkiye last November and high-level Turkish officials, including energy and foreign ministers, also visited Korea since.

During the South Korean president's visit, Türkiye's nuclear energy company, TÜNAŞ and South Korea's power utility KEPCO had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on nuclear energy cooperation.

South Korea, alongside Canada, has long been rumored to be one of the contenders for building a nuclear power plant in Türkiye.

Türkiye, which is expected to bring online its first nuclear power plant – built by Russia's Rosatom – in the southern city of Mersin, is also planning to have two more plants, in northern Sinop province and its Thrace region.

Distant but important export market

Economic relations between Ankara and Seoul continue to develop on the basis of trade, investment and technological cooperation, alongside strong political ties dating back to the Korean War.

Trade relations, which gained a new dimension with the FTA signed in 2012 and implemented in 2013, have expanded in recent years across a range of sectors, from automotive and defense to energy and digital technologies.

Türkiye has recently prioritized the development of joint projects with South Korea in strategic areas including nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, battery technologies, critical minerals, innovation and renewable energy.

South Korea is also included in Türkiye's "Far Countries Strategy," which aims to boost exports to geographically distant but high-potential markets, and is listed among the country's target export markets.

Bilateral trade reached $50.8 billion over 5 years

Bilateral trade between the two countries has grown steadily in recent years. According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), trade volume between Türkiye and South Korea totaled $50.8 billion during the five-year period from 2021 to 2025.

Bilateral trade reached $11.4 billion last year and amounted to $3.7 billion in the first four months of this year.

Türkiye's main exports to South Korea include pharmaceutical products, metal ores, machinery and equipment, and seafood, while imports from South Korea are led by iron and steel, plastics and plastic products, and motor vehicles.

Strengthening investment ties with South Korea is also seen as crucial for building stable and long-term cooperation.

A total of 226 South Korean companies have investments in Türkiye worth approximately $451 million, including major firms such as Hyundai Motor Company and LG Electronics.

Cooperation deepens through concrete projects

In recent years, the two countries have continued to expand defense industry cooperation through various projects, particularly the Altay main battle tank program.

Talks with South Korean companies have also intensified regarding the planned second nuclear power plant project in Sinop.

Having previously collaborated on major infrastructure projects such as the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge and the Eurasia Tunnel, the two countries are further deepening cooperation through new highway and urban development protocols signed last year.

Meanwhile, a cooperation agreement signed between the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) and the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) enables Turkish and South Korean researchers to develop and receive funding for joint scientific R&D projects focusing on artificial intelligence, advanced materials and digital technologies.