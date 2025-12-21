Hyundai is expected to launch production of the first electric model in Türkiye in the second half of 2026, a company executive said in an interview, describing it as a turning point for the brand.

The model will be manufactured at the company's Izmit plant and will make Hyundai the second EV producer in Türkiye after homegrown brand Togg.

Earlier reports suggested that Hyundai would begin producing its newly unveiled Concept THREE in Türkiye in 2026 – the model carmaker debuted at the IAA Mobility auto show in Germany earlier this year.

"Frankly, we are proud, happy and also excited, because we will become the second brand to produce an electric car in these lands," Murat Berkel, Hyundai Türkiye general manager, told Anadolu Agency (AA) in remarks published on Sunday.

Berkel shared his assessments of 2025 and his projections for next year, explaining that 2025 has been a positive year for the automotive sector in terms of production, domestic market sales and exports. He predicted that the market would close the year at around 1.35 million units, which would be the highest annual sales figure of all time.

Pointing out that more than 100,000 vehicles were sold every month except for the first two months of 2025, he suggested that this monthly sales performance indicates that the Turkish market is likely to show an upward sales trend in the future.

He said that the most important factor limiting the market’s upward momentum is high interest rates and the accompanying difficulties in accessing credit.

However, he mentioned that the automotive market performed better than expected in 2025, and that Hyundai also saw "a strong year."

"As Hyundai, we also had a strong year, reaching sales of 59,618 units in 11 months. More than 37,000 of these were our locally produced models, while the remainder came from imported models. With the support of the new electric models added to our product range, we increased our sales in line with the market. Based on our current performance, we expect to close 2025 with more than 66,000 units sold," he said.

Berkel said that the electric vehicle market, which has been growing steadily in recent years, also recorded sales performance far above expectations in 2025.

He noted that electric vehicle sales in Türkiye rose by 100% year-over-year, reaching 166,000 units in the first 11 months.

"Five years ago, electric vehicles accounted for just 1% of the market. This year, that figure has risen to 14%. We expect it to reach 35-40% by 2030," he added.

Furthermore, emphasizing their ambition to strengthen their position in electric models, he said: "With our domestically produced electric model, which will go into production in August 2026, our total number of electric models will rise to seven. As a result, more than 50% of our 13 models on sale will be electric."

"First, we will launch the facelifted version of the IONIQ 6 in June. With improvements in both design and technology, this model will stand out as one of the most efficient in its segment," he also said.

"In the second half of the year, the first electric model we will produce at our Izmit factory will mark a turning point for our brand. Established by Hyundai in 1997 as its first overseas production base, the Hyundai Izmit factory will contribute to both the national economy and the automotive industry with the production of a fully electric model," he furthered.

"Producing an electric car by the hands of Turkish workers is extremely important for both our brand and the Turkish automotive industry. We will also incorporate the latest technologies at our factory. Our production lines have been fully upgraded for electric vehicle production, and we have completed almost all preparations."

"Frankly, we are proud, happy and excited, because we will become the second brand to produce electric cars in these lands. At the same time, we will continue producing internal combustion engine models at our factory. From 2027 onwards, we will also introduce next-generation hybrid technology," he maintained.