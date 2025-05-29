Türkiye and Spain reaffirmed their deepening economic partnership during a high-level meeting on Thursday between Spanish Minister of Economy and Trade Carlos Cuerpo and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, alongside Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan.

The talks, described by both sides as productive, highlighted the growing trade and investment ties between the two countries, as well as their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Spanish Minister of Economy and Trade Carlos Cuerpo and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan pose for a photo in Istanbul, May 29, 2025. (@carlos_cuerpo on X)

Mehmet Şimşek emphasized the long-standing relationship between Türkiye and Spain, noting that the two nations are bound not only by robust economic ties but also by centuries of shared history and cultural exchange.

“Türkiye and Spain share much more than economic ties—we are nations bound by centuries of intertwined history, vibrant cultural exchange, and a shared vision for prosperity,” Şimşek said in a statement following the meeting. “Our growing trade and investment flows are a testament to this enduring partnership.”

Minister Cuerpo echoed the sentiment, underscoring the strategic importance of the relationship. “Spain and Türkiye share strong ties, with growing trade and investment flows strengthening our strategic partnership,” he said.

Cuerpo visited Istanbul to attend the 3rd Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) meeting between Spain and Türkiye, where he also held talks with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat. Highlighting the importance of strengthening economic ties amid global uncertainty, Cuerpo described the meeting as an excellent opportunity to boost bilateral trade and deepen cooperation. He also took part in a Business Roundtable, noting the growing interest in investment and new opportunities on both sides.