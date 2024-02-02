Turkish exporters picked up from where they left off in 2023 and achieved their best-ever start of the year in January, official data showed Friday.

Exports rose 3.6% year-over-year to over $20 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced during an event in the eastern province of Malatya.

"We set a record for the highest January exports in our history," Bolat said.

Imports shrank by 22% to $26.2 billion last month, according to the data from the Trade Ministry.

Foreign trade deficit narrowed by 57% to $6.2 billion.