Türkiye halted all trade activity with Israel as of Thursday over the country's non-stop violence against Palestinians in Gaza, according to a report, which cited Turkish sources familiar with the issue.

Bloomberg reported that Ankara had stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel, citing two Turkish officials.

The Turkish presidency, foreign and trade ministries were not immediately available for comment.

The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023.

On Wednesday, Türkiye announced that it would join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Türkiye last month imposed trade restrictions on Israel over Israel's refusal to allow Ankara to take part in aid air-drop operations for Gaza and its offensive on the enclave.

NATO member Türkiye is among the harshest critics of Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have claimed the lives of more than 33,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has branded Israel a "terrorist state," repeatedly called for an immediate cease-fire and accused it of committing genocide in its military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

Ankara has supported steps to try Israel for genocide and sent thousands of tons of aid for Gazans.

Relations between Türkiye and Israel have been frosty for years. Trade ties between the two countries remained strong in the past but have plunged since the conflict began.