Fukushima: 10th anniversary of the catastrophe

Japan this month marks 10 years since the worst natural disaster in the country's living memory – the massive earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown of March 11, 2011.
A man sitting on the debris looks out over the destroyed city of Rikuzentakata in Rikuzentakata, Miyagi, Japan, March 17, 2011.
This combination of satellite images shows the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (top) at Okuma, Fukushima prefecture on Nov. 15, 2009, over one year before an earthquake and tsunami hit the area causing a nuclear disaster; and then the same view with smoke coming up from a reactor (C) on March 14, 2011, three days after the disaster; and then the same view (bottom) on Feb. 28, 2021, nearly 10 years later.
A picture taken from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter shows the central part of the town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, on March 12, 2011, a day after it was flattened by massive tsunami following Japan's strongest recorded earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.9.
Residents of Hisanohama change Gohei leave a paper offering to a god as part of the Shinto ritual, on a torii gate in front of a memorial monument for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami at Akiba shrine ahead of the disaster's 10-year anniversary in Iwaki, Japan, March 10, 2021.
This combination picture shows the tsunami (top L) as the tidal waves initially hit a section of TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (top R), and then flood the area (bottom L) and the begin to recede (bottom R), in the town of Okuma in Fukushima prefecture following the 9.0 magnitude earthquake which hit off the Japanese coast.
