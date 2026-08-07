Türkiye's top defense contractor Aselsan said Friday its newly developed Tolun P precision-guided bunker-busting munition successfully struck its target during a live-fire test.

The munition was launched from the Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicle to mark another milestone in the country's domestically developed precision strike capabilities.

In a statement, Aselsan said the 250-pound-class guided munition demonstrated its effectiveness against fortified targets, including armored and reinforced concrete structures.

The company also released footage on social media showing the munition hitting its target with what it described as a direct impact.

Designed for hardened targets

Unlike conventional airdropped bombs, Tolun P is designed to maximize operational efficiency by allowing multiple munitions to be carried on a single platform.

Using Aselsan’s Sadak-4T Multiple Carriage Rack, platforms such as the Akıncı can carry several Tolun P munitions simultaneously. Electronic fuzes can be programmed by pilots from the cockpit shortly before release, enabling multiple strategic targets to be engaged in a single salvo.

Aselsan said Tolun P was specifically developed to strike hardened underground shelters, command centers and reinforced aircraft hangars.

Despite its relatively compact size, the munition combines a specially designed penetrating nose section with high kinetic energy, enabling it to penetrate up to 1 meter of reinforced concrete, according to the company.

The capability is intended to enhance the operational effectiveness and deterrence of Türkiye's unmanned aerial systems while expanding the Turkish Air Force's precision strike options.

Expanding Tolun family

Tolun P is one of several variants in Aselsan’s Tolun guided munition family.

Other versions include the Tolun L laser-guided munition, Tolun EW electronic warfare variant, Tolun F guided munition, Tolun IIR equipped with an infrared seeker, and Tolun S, a surface-launched version.

Aselsan said the expanding Tolun family is designed to provide a range of precision engagement options for different operational requirements.