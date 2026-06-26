President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday announced a fresh increase in export financing, raising the annual limit for rediscount loans to TL5 billion while unveiling a target of boosting Türkiye's exports to distant markets to $50 billion by 2028.

Speaking at the Turkish Exporters Assembly's (TIM) 33rd Ordinary General Assembly and Export Champions Awards Ceremony in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the government would continue supporting exporters through expanded financing as Türkiye seeks to maintain its export-driven growth.

The president said the annual limit for rediscount loans, which had previously been raised from TL300 million to TL4.5 billion, would now increase to TL5 billion with an additional TL500 million in funding.

"We had previously raised the annual limit for rediscount loans from TL300 million to TL4.5 billion. With an additional TL500 million, we are increasing this figure to TL5 billion," Erdoğan said.

He also announced that Türkiye aims to raise exports to distant countries to $50 billion by 2028, describing the target as part of Ankara's broader strategy to diversify export markets and sustain economic momentum.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye has recorded uninterrupted economic growth for 23 consecutive quarters, highlighting exports as one of the key drivers of that performance.

Congratulating companies and business leaders honored during the ceremony, Erdoğan said export success requires perseverance, determination and hard work, adding that he understands the challenges faced by exporters through his own background in trade.