Türkiye's Deposit Management System aims to recycle over 25 billion beverage packages a year, helping protect the environment while contributing about 520 million euros (approximately $612 million) to the economy, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report on Tuesday.

The system, which was implemented by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, ensures that plastic, glass and aluminum packages bearing the "Deposit-Bearing Packages" (DOA) logo are collected through deposit return machines and recycled.

The ministry designated Sakarya as the pilot province and the Kızılcahamam district in the capital Ankara as the pilot district for the rollout. Deposit return machines are also being installed in Erzurum, Mersin, Gaziantep, Samsun, Izmir and Konya.

The system collects beverage packages at the source using return machines, allowing them to be separated cleanly and efficiently before entering the recycling process and being reused in production.

The initiative aims to increase recycling efficiency and reduce dependence on foreign sources for raw material supply.

Recycling more than 25 billion beverage packages annually is expected to reduce pollution, protect natural resources and alleviate urban waste burdens.

At the same time, this transformation aims to generate economic value.

As the Deposit Management System becomes more widely used throughout the country, it is expected to contribute approximately 520 million euros to the economy each year.

By reintroducing recycled materials into production processes, the system supports energy savings, reduces carbon emissions and strengthens the circular economy model.

The Istanbul-based Zero Waste Foundation, chaired by Emine Erdoğan as its honorary president, supports the Deposit Management System as a key component of Türkiye’s broader Zero Waste initiative.

The foundation aims to reduce carbon emissions, optimize resource use and make environmental performance measurable for all stakeholders.