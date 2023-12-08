Türkiye, implementing a "regional aviation policy" and "liberalization in civil aviation" since 2003, will close 2023 with records in the field, the country's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Thursday.

Uraloğlu said Türkiye follows developments in the field of international civil aviation and necessary arrangements for the up-to-date implementation of the rules and standards accepted by international organizations.

"As a result of the efforts made in the airline sector, as of the end of November 2023, the total number of air transportation enterprises reached 231, including 13 airline enterprises, 44 air taxi enterprises, 97 general aviation enterprises, 67 balloon enterprises and 10 very light aircraft enterprises," Uraloğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Speaking on the occasion of International Civil Aviation Day on Dec. 7, the minister further said the total number of aircraft increased by 246% from 489 in 2003 to 1,690 by the end of last year, and to 1,840 by the end of November this year.

Nearly 200 million passengers, including transit passengers, traveled through Türkiye's airports between January and November this year, according to the country's air travel authority.

The 11-month figure rose 18% from a year ago, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of 195.5 million, according to State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI) data.

Uraloğlu said the number of planes, which was 162 in 2003, increased by 309% to 663 as of the end of November, and the seating capacity increased by 367% from almost 27,600 to nearly 128,900.

Türkiye's airspace is covered with airway networks, Uraloğlu said, adding: "While the number of countries with which we have air transportation agreements was 81 in 2003, it increased to 173 as of the end of last month.

"As a result of agreements and negotiations, 283 new destinations were added to the number of international destinations, which was 60 in 2003. Our flight network has reached 343 destinations in 130 countries," he added.