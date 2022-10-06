Türkiye always makes concrete contributions to its region and Europe in energy security as well as food security and will continue to do so, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said Thursday.

Şentop was speaking at the "food and energy security and economic challenges" section held within the scope of the G-20 Parliamentary Speakers (P20) Summit in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

Şentop said that in this period faced with significant challenges at the global level, the issue of security was placed at the top of the agenda, and that food and energy security is among the most important dimensions of the issue.

Stating that the COVID-19 pandemic process caused the production and logistics of some important commodities to be interrupted at the global level, Şentop said: “We have experienced how negative results this situation can have at the global level. The war between Russia and Ukraine once again reminded everyone that food and energy security is at least as important as military security.”

Şentop stated that the war left millions of people facing a serious threat and exacerbated food insecurity.

Noting that the grain coming from the region is of vital importance for many countries of the world, especially underdeveloped countries, Şentop said Türkiye, with the outstanding efforts of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, adopted a reasonable approach between Russia and Ukraine.

“Thanks to the resulting agreement, we ensured the importation of grain and related food products as well as fertilizers,” Şentop said.

Emphasizing that energy security is an issue that needs to be resolved urgently, Şentop pointed out that although it has been discussed for years, this problem has become increasingly multidimensional and complex.

He stressed that the war once again showed how fragile the world's energy supply is in terms of stability, and said: “The threat posed by this war, which continues fiercely, for the security of energy supply and the fluctuations in energy prices, have direct negative effects on the global economy, which has already deteriorated due to the pandemic.”

Şentop stated that encouraging the use of renewable resources is one of the important strategies for ensuring energy security.

“This transition requires better planning, coordination and governance at national, regional and global levels. Türkiye always makes and will continue to make concrete contributions to its region and Europe in energy security as well as food security.”